Berhampur: The Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF), Berhampur Circle, Odisha, has bagged the first rank (joint winner) in the ‘Best Institute Other Than School and College Outside Campus’ category at the National Water Awards 2024, officials said Tuesday.

The Berhampur circle shared the top honour with Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University, Hisar.

The awards, instituted by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, recognise excellence in water conservation and management across the country.

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil announced the list of 46 winners across ten categories, including joint winners.

The award carries a citation, trophy, and cash prize in select categories.

The winners will receive a citation, trophy and cash prizes in select categories.

The award ceremony is scheduled for November 18, where President Droupadi Murmu will present the honours, officials said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated the entire team of RCCF Berhampur circle for the honour.

“This prestigious national recognition by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, government of India, is a matter of immense pride for the state, reflecting the team’s dedication, innovation, and sustained efforts in the field of water resources conservation and management,” Majhi wrote on X.

Heartfelt congratulations to the entire team of the Berhampur Circle, Office of the Regional Chief Conservator of Forests, for securing the First Rank (Joint Winner) in the Geo-Institution other than School & College (Outside Campus) category of the 6th National Water Awards,… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) November 11, 2025

RCCF Berhampur V. Neelannavar said they received official communication about the award Tuesday.

Officials said the circle has constructed five farm ponds, 24,317 staggered trenches, over 3,000 pits, and around 8 km of trenches since August 2023.