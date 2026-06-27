Bhubaneswar: Odisha cricketer Sambit Baral has earned a place in Team A for the prestigious BCCI Emerging Men’s Tournament 2026, scheduled to be held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru from July 6 to 24.

Baral’s selection was made by the All India Junior and Senior Selection Committees following his impressive showing at the BCCI CoE High-Performance Camp for Emerging U-25 Men, conducted in Bengaluru between April and May this year.

The talented youngster has been rewarded for his consistent performances and commitment, adding another milestone to his growing cricket career while bringing recognition to Odisha cricket.

Congratulating Baral on the achievement, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) president Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, secretary Sanjay Behera and other office-bearers extended their best wishes for the upcoming tournament and hoped he would continue to excel at higher levels of the game.