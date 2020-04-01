Bhubaneswar: The state government Wednesday discharged the second COVID-19 positive case in Odisha after he tested negative.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, the patient belonging to Bhubaneswar was discharged after he completely recovered and tested negative for the disease.

The second COVID-19 positive case in Odisha, belonging to Bhubaneswar has completely recovered and tested negative for Covid. He is being discharged. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 1, 2020

Notably, the second positive person was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The department further informed that 20 persons including 6 foreigners associated with Tabligh Jamaat were traced in the state. Samples have been collected for all and sent for testing.