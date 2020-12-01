Bhubaneswar: Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital created history of sorts by conducting the second liver transplantation in the State. The hospital, also first to carry out bone marrow transplant, successfully conducted the living donor liver transplantation Sunday. Doctors from Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) also aided in conducting the operation.

A team of 40 surgeons, which comprised of doctors, nurses and paramedics from multiple specialties including Gastrointestinal surgery, Hepatology, Anesthesia, Cardiology, Urology, Nephrology, Radiology, OT, Infection Control, Central Lab and Blood Bank, conducted the arduous 12-hour surgery on the donor and the recipient.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed earlier between AIG and SUM Hospital for undertaking the liver transplantation.

The path breaking surgeries were conducted on a teacher Umesh Kumar Rout (49), a resident of Sambalpur district district and his sister Anita Kumari (41), who donated a portion of her liver. Umesh had been suffering from liver disease and it was decided to conduct the transplantation to save his life. Both the brother and sister are recuperating after the surgery that began at 4am Sunday and completed 4pm evening. They have been kept under observation in the ICU.

A team headed by P Balachandran Menon of Hyderabad-based Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) and GI surgeon Satya Prakash Roychoudhury from SUM Hospital conducted the marathon 12-hour long surgery.

“Rout was suffering from end stage liver disease and the only option available was to go for a liver transplantation to save his life,” said Manoj Kumar Sahu, Head of the department of Gastroenterology at IMS and SUM Hospital.

Explaining the surgical process, Sahu said about 60 per cent of the donor’s liver was first taken out while the diseased liver was removed from the patient simultaneously in a separate OT. The new liver was implanted with the surgeons attaching the arteries, veins and bile ducts perfectly. A new technology Rotem was used to monitor the coagulation parameters of the recipient, he said.

“The orthotopic liver transplantation was successful as both the donor and recipient are responding well. Their respective livers will regenerate in the next two to three months”, Rout added.

