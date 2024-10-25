Baripada: Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district will remain closed for visitors till October 28 due to heavy rain in the forest, an official said Friday.

In view of Cyclone Dana, the Similipal Tiger Reserve was closed to visitors from October 23 to October 25. It was scheduled to reopen Saturday.

However, due to heavy rainfall in the area, the tiger reserve authority has now extended the closure period by another three days, the official said.

Spread over 2,750 sq km of area, the tiger reserve has varieties of plant species and 96 types of orchids. It is home to 42 species of mammals, 242 varieties of birds and 30 reptile categories.

Besides rare melanistic tigers, Royal Bengal Tigers, leopards, Asian elephants, sambar, barking deer, gaur, jungle cat, wild boar, four-horned antelope and giant squirrels are also found in it.

PTI