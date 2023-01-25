Bhubaneswar: Sonali Sahu from Odisha will lead the NCC girls’ contingent at the 74th Republic Day parade in New Delhi this year, said a source Tuesday.

As per the source,19-year-old Sonali from Kalahandi district is an undergraduate student at Prananath College in Khurda. She will lead the girls’ contingent of 148 NCC cadets from across the country, including nine from Odisha.

“It is a dream come true (for me). I had always wished to take part in the Republic Day parade but leading the parade is a surprise. I could not have achieved this without the support of my parents and friends. My NCC teacher Lieutenant Colonel Bikas Mandal’s confidence in me helped me to achieve this honour,” said Sonali.

The parade rehearsal for the cadets began January 5 and the full dress rehearsal took place Tuesday.

PNN