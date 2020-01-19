BHUBANESWAR: The second day of Rajarani Music fest witnessed Odissi recital by Nazia Alam and Hindustani Santoor Vadan by Pandit Bhajan Sopori and Abhay Rustam Sapori here Sunday.

The evening kicked off with Nazia Alam’s ‘Sangini He kaha keun Budhi karibi Shyama Bandhu Lagi Jhuri Jhuri Maribi’ written by Benudhar.

It may be noted that Nazia is adept in rendition of the classical, popular, pop, ghazal and devotional genres of singing. Her all-rounder expertise in music scaled her Odissi singing to such an extent where Odissi lovers could connect to the soul of the music.

The highlight of her musical performance was ‘Sakhi he Keshi Mathana mudaram’ from Jaydev’s Geet Govind. She was assited on Mardal by Kalindi Charan Parida, Soumya Ranjan Nayak on Manjira, Srinivas Satpathy on flute, Anima Nath on Tanpura and Guru Keshab Chandra Rout on Harmonium.

The second program of the evening was Santoor vadan of father and son duo Pandit Bhajan Sopori, Abhay Rustam Sapori who were assisted by Akram on tabla and Rishi Upadhay on Pakhwaj.