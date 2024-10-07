Bhubaneswar: Orissa Environmental Society (OES) organised a seminar ‘Safeguarding our natural heritage’ during the wildlife week celebration here Sunday. The programme was organised under the chairmanship of the OES president Sundara Narayana Patro. Scientist-C and head of the Regional Museum of Natural History here Gaurav joined as the chief speaker. Gaurav explained that our traditional methods of conservation are very much significant, and education and awareness are vital components for safeguarding our natural heritage.

“By teaching individuals about the importance of ecosystems and the threats they face, we can inspire action and foster a culture of conservation,” he said. He further emphasised that engaging with local communities, educational institutions and other organisations can amplify these efforts, creating a unified front in the battle against environmental degradation.

Speaking on the occasion, Patro emphasised to understand the intricacies of natural ecosystems and biodiversity conservation, in addition to enhancing political commitment to the cause. OES secretary Jayakrushna Panigrahi remarked that by prioritising conservation and fostering a deep respect for nature, we can protect the irreplaceable treasures of our planet for future generations. Joining the event, former PCCF Bijay Ketan Patnaik discussed how over-exploitation of biological resources causes hindrances in natural heritage conservation.

“One of the primary threats to our natural heritage at the present juncture is climate change, which leads to habitat loss, altered weather patterns, and increased frequency of natural disasters,” Patnaik said. “To combat these effects, it is crucial to adopt sustainable practices in agriculture, industry, and urban development. This involves reducing pollution, conserving water, reducing carbon footprints and combating climate change,” he added.