Bhubaneswar: The Orissa Environmental Society (OES) will honour individuals for their outstanding efforts in environmental protection on the occasion of World Environment Day, June 5.

Eminent cardiologist and former head of cardiology department at SCB Medical College Hrudananda Mishra will be bestowed with the ‘Lifetime Contribution to Health Services Award’ and Mahanadi Bachao Andolan convener Sudarsan Das, who is actively involved in river protection campaigns, will be presented the ‘Water Man of Odisha Award’. Prerana International Green Army founder Dillip Srichandan will be honoured with the ‘Environmentalist of the Year Award – 2025’ for his notable contribution to plantation and nature conservation.

Similarly, APOWA director Bijaya Kumar Kabi will be felicitated with the ‘Green Crusader Award’ for undertaking mangrove plantation in Kendrapara coast. The occasion will be graced by the Odisha University of Technology and Research vice chancellor Bibhuti Bhushan Biswal as chief guest and CIPET director PK Sahoo as chief speaker.