Sambalpur: In deference to a court order, the office of the principal at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla was sealed in the presence of a magistrate, Friday.

The court order pertained to a case filed by Grade IV employees who have been laid off in 2010. Hearing the case, Sonepur senior civil court has also ordered for seizure of all the office articles by January 24.

The office was vacated of the staffers before it was sealed. The sealing of principal’s office will create problems in Covid management at VIMSAR as the administrative department of VIMSAR is inside the principal’s office, it was learnt.

Notably, 22 people working at VIMSAR on a contractual basis were laid off in 2010 for some unspecified reasons and new staffers were engaged. The retrenched employees had moved the labour court in Sambalpur against the action.

Later, the case also reached the High Court which had directed the Sambalpur senior civil court to settle the case in three months.

Legal cell officer of VIMSAR Ashok Panigrahi said, “The court order is welcome, but sealing the office at this juncture will affect Covid management. Our case is sub judice in the High Court and it will be heard soon.”

