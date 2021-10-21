Bhubaneswar: With strict adherence to Covid-19 norms, offline classes of Class-XI students across Odisha started Thursday.

According to the SOP issued by the School and Mass Education department, the higher secondary schools across Odisha will remain open from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM for physical classes of Class XI students.

However, attendance will not be enforced. Furthermore, online method of teaching will remain the preferred method of teaching at institutions and students may attend schools/institutions in consultation with their parents /guardians.

It is worth mentioning here that offline classes for all the students were suspended in the state owing to the pandemic situation.

Before reopening of the schools, all teachers were directed to get vaccinated and the district education officers have been directed to make it sure that Covid-19 norms are followed at institutions.

Following provisions to be made in schools:

a) For ensuring social distancing and queue management inside and at the entrance of the premises, specific markings on the floor/ground with a gap of 6 feet should be made.

b) Inside classrooms, students should be made to sit at safe distances/alternate desks. Fixed seating should be ensured. A particular seat/space should be earmarked for each student (for example: based on roll number) so that there is limited exposure to other students’ physical spaces.

c) Physical distancing shall also be maintained in staff rooms (by earmarking seats for teachers at an adequate distance), and other common areas (mess, libraries, cafeterias, etc.) with relevant markings as required.

d) If available, temporary space or outdoor spaces (in case of pleasant weather) may be utilized for conducting classes, keeping in view the safety and security of the children and physical distance protocols.

e) There must be adequate soap (solid/liquid) and running water in all washrooms and toilets. Hand sanitizers etc. for the teachers, students, and staff must be available mandatorily in each classroom.

