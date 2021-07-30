Bhubaneswar: The offline Class X examination conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha started Friday at 504 centres in the state amid Covid-19 outbreak.

More than 15,000 students are appearing in the examination which will continue till August 5, 2021.

According to an official source in the board, all students appearing the examination in offline mode and the teacher and staff who are on duty underwent thermal scanning and hand sanitisation prior to entering their respective examination centres.

Covid-19 safety protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being strictly followed at all examination centres.

The examination is being conducted from 10.00am to 12.00noon. A number of special squads have been formed to supervise the examination.

It is pertinent to mention here that the state government had earlier announced to conduct a special offline examination for students who are dissatisfied with the marks awarded to them through an alternative assessment method adopted by BSE.

School and Mass Education (S&ME) Minister Samir Ranjan Dash had informed Thursday that 15,136 students including the open school, ex-regular and correspondence course are to appear for the Matric examination in offline mode this year. Out of the total number of examinees, 2,244 are students who were dissatisfied with the marks awarded to them through the alternative assessment method.

PNN