Cuttack: With spectators being allowed for a cricket match at the Barabati Stadium here for the first time since 2020, the craze for tickets of the upcoming India-South Africa T20 match has reached is at an all time high. Even though the Indian team will be sans superstars like Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma, people are desperate to see the other stars like KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya in action.

The physical offline sale of tickets for public will start from Thursday (June 9). A total of nine counters have already been set up for the sale of tickets including two that are reserved for women. The sale of tickets will be from 9.00am to 6.00pm. However, it is expected that the 8,000 tickets up for grabs will be exhausted well before that. A person can buy two tickets only and will require a valid government ID proof like Voter ID or Aadhaar Card to purchase those.

Here are the prices of tickets that will be available for sale

Gallery No – 6: (Player concession) Rs 300

Gallery No – 7: Rs 600, including 18% GST

Gallery No – 2 & 4: Rs 700/, including 18% GST

Gallery No – 1, 3 & 5: Rs 900, including 18% GST

Special Enclosure: Rs 5,000, including 18% GST

AC Box: Rs 7,000 including 18% GST

New Pavilion: Rs 8,000, including 18% GST

Corporate Box: Rs12,000 including 18% GST

Even though the seating capacity at the Barabati Stadium is 44,234, a total of 29,154 tickets will be for sale, keeping in mind that some restrictions due to Covid-19 are still in place.

The OCA has said that gates for the public will open at 3.00pm, which is four hours before the scheduled start of play June 12.

Incidentally this is the first match at the Barabati Stadium that will be played under LED floodlights. It will also be the first international match to be played on the newly-laid sand-based outfield at the stadium.

Keeping in mind that the monsoons may arrive before the game is played the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has decided to use a full ground cover for this match which will cover the entire field of play at the Barabati Stadium. This apart, two brand new dressing rooms of international standards with all modern facilities will be available for the two teams.

The Indian and South African teams will reach Bhubaneswar June 10 and leave June 13.