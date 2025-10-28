Bhubaneswar: Aiming to make its proceedings more accessible and citizen-friendly, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) began conducting case hearings through video conferencing from October 27.

To mark the launch of the initiative, three cases were heard Monday via video conferencing.

In the court presided over by chairperson Justice Shatrughna Pujari, a total of 88 cases were listed, of which two from Dhenkanal district were heard virtually.

Social worker and advocate Rajeev Kumar Pattnayak participated in Monday’s hearing as the complainant.

Similarly, in Division Bench–I, headed by chairperson Justice Shatrughna Pujari and Member Asim Amitabh Dash, one of the two listed cases, from Cuttack district, was also heard through video conferencing.

The complainant, Sujatarani Das, participated in the proceedings virtually.

Expressing satisfaction with Monday’s virtual hearing, the chairperson said applicants and advocates from distant areas can now attend proceedings from their homes without visiting the Commission’s office.

The Commission added that the system will be expanded in the coming days.