Puri: Expressing concern over poor healthcare facilities at district headquarters hospital (DHH) here, a social activist has lodged a complaint with Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC).

In his complaint, Sachetan Nagarik Mancha president Prasanna Kumar Dash highlighted the shortage of doctors and health staff at the DHH.

Dash informed the rights body that the DHH has only 30 doctors against a sanctioned strength of 81.

According to Dash, thousands of people from across Puri district depend upon the DHH for healthcare. However, the state government is yet to develop proper infrastructure for the hospital.

“Many people injured in road accidents do not get quick service at the DHH. Most of the injured are referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. There is shortage of attendants at the DHH,” Dash said in his complaint.

The petitioner also claimed that the lift facility at the maternity and childcare centre at the hospital has been developing technical snags regularly. As a result, pregnant women are being forced to use the staircases to reach various floors of the building.

“There is acute shortage of beds at the medicine ward of the DHH. Patients often lie on the floor. The Niramaya centre at the hospital does not have the prescribed drugs,” said the complaint.