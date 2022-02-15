New Delhi: India slammed Tuesday the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its ‘motivated’ comments. India accused the grouping of having a ‘communal mindset’, a day after the bloc expressed concerns over the Haridwar hate speeches and the hijab row in Karnataka. External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi also said that the OIC continues to be ‘hijacked’ by ‘vested interests’ to further their ‘nefarious propaganda’ against India, seen as a thinly veiled reference to Pakistan.

In a statement earlier, the general secretariat of the OIC had expressed ‘deep concern’ over the hate speeches in Haridwar, the ‘reported incidents of harassment of Muslim women on social media sites’ and the ‘dress code row in Karnataka’.

“We have noted yet another motivated and misleading statement from the general secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on matters pertaining to India,” Bagchi said. He said issues in India are considered and resolved in accordance with the country’s constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as democratic ethos and polity.

“The communal mindset of the OIC secretariat does not allow for a proper appreciation of these realities. The OIC continues to be hijacked by vested interests to further their nefarious propaganda against India,” Bagchi stated. “As a result, it has only harmed its own reputation,” he added.

Bagchi’s reaction came in response to media queries regarding the statement by the OIC, a grouping of Muslim-majority nations.

In its statement, the OIC general secretariat referred to ‘continued attacks targeting Muslims and their places of worship, the recent trend of anti-Muslim legislations in different states and rising incidents of violence against Muslims on flimsy pretexts’ by ‘Hindutva’ groups.

“The OIC general secretariat further urges once again India to ensure the safety, security and wellbeing of the Muslim community while protecting the way of life of its members and to bring the instigators and perpetrators of acts of violence and hate crimes against them to justice,” the OIC had said.

Last week, India rejected criticism by some countries over the simmering dress code row in certain educational institutions in Karnataka and said that ‘motivated comments’ on the country’s internal issues are not welcome.