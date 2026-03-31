Bhubaneswar: Oil India Limited (OIL) Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSIR–Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT) to set up a Centre of Excellence for critical minerals, marking a significant step towards strengthening India’s strategic mineral ecosystem.

The collaboration, formalised in Bhubaneswar, aligns with the National Critical Mineral Mission of the Ministry of Mines and aims to boost research, exploration and processing of critical minerals in line with the country’s self-reliance goals. With this agreement, OIL becomes the first “Industry Spoke” of CSIR-IMMT under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, signalling a new model of collaboration between the energy and mining sectors. The MoU was signed by Saloma Yomdo, Director (Exploration & Development), Oil India Limited, and Ramanuj Narayan, Director, CSIR-IMMT, in the presence of OIL CMD Ranjit Rath.

Functional directors and senior officials of OIL, along with CSIR-IMMT scientists, including Kali Sanjay and Satyajit Rath, were present. Speaking on the occasion, Rath said the agreement would boost OIL India’s role in the National Critical Mineral Mission and help expand its footprint beyond hydrocarbons. Rath also highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning in identifying mineral resources, adding that OIL India has identified ten focus areas for such technology-driven initiatives in consultation with the CSIR Director General. Narayan said CSIR-IMMT brings strong expertise in research and technology-driven solutions for the mining, minerals and metals sectors, with a focus on critical minerals and sustainable development.