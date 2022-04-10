Gop: A seismic survey campaign conducted by Oil India Ltd has yielded positive results with the discovery of oil and natural gas in two places of Gop block in Odisha’s Puri district.

According to the Chief General Manager of Oil India, a six-member team of the company visited Kusupur area in Gop panchayat Saturday and met local farmers to discuss land acquisition plans. Work on the project will begin soon, he informed while adding that this will lead to industrialisation of the area.

Two eight-acre parcels of land have been identified for the project in Kusupur village and under Mahalpada panchayat through satellite mapping.

“Oil India executives discussed the project with us. They want to take our land on a three-year lease. The company will compensate us for three years as per market rate. Discovery of oil is a matter of pride for us,” said a local farmer.

It may be mentioned here that the survey began in November 2020 over a 3,000 square kilometre area across several districts of Odisha including Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

