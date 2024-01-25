Bhubaneswar: The registrations for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2024 began January 25, an official notification read.

The last date to register for OJEE 2024 is March 25, 2024.

OJEE 2024 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between May 6 and May 10, 2024.

Candidates can download their respective admit cards from April 30, 2024 onwards.

The OJEE 2024 will be conducted in different centres, including 30 in Odisha and three centres outside the state.

For complete details such as examination fee, eligibility, and number of seats, candidates can visit the official website at ojee.nic.in

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is conducted to prepare merit lists for admission in first-year degree courses of BPharm, BCAT (Cinematography and Sound Recording and Design), BCAT (Film Editing) and Integrated MBA (5 Years), lateral admission to second year (third semester) of BTech, BPharm and first-year master degree courses in MCA, MSc (Computer Science), MBA, MTech, MPharm, MArch, MPlan, MTech (part-time).

