Athamallik: Nine executive officers who were in charge of distribution of old age, differently-abled, widow pensions of over Rs 2,00,00,000 between 2011 to 2019 under Athamallik block in Angul district have not yet submitted the detailed accounts.

However, deserving beneficiaries have smelled a rat in the incident.

Notably, the scam surfaced after Athamallik block development officer (BDO) Sanjay Kumar Acharya lodged a complaint with the local police in this regard. The total amount was received by nine executive officers concerned to distribute to beneficiaries under this block.

Even as eight of the officers have already been transferred to other stations, one officer still continues here. Total pension mounts lifted individually by Bhami Kanhar Rs 1,49,400 between 2011 to 2012, Kishore Chandra Pradhan Rs 84,00,000 between 2015 to 2019, Manoranjan Rs 1,26,000 between 2011 to 2012, Nameswar Kanhar Rs 10,96,400 between 2011 to 2013, Prabhat Kumar Pradhan Rs 14,70,000 between 2013 to 2015, Ramesh Chandra Mallick Rs 4,00,200 between 2011 to 2013, Sanischar Pradhan Rs 50,55,000 between 2011 to 2016, Laba Kishore Jhankar Rs 29,98,900 between 2017 to 2018 and Dharmananda Singh Rs 7,98,200 between 2011 to 2013, respectively.

It is known that, the total amount lifted at different times comes to Rs 2,05,45,800. Reacting to this, BDO Acharya said, “Neither the accused officials have given detailed accounts of the pension amounts distributed nor they have refunded balance amounts, so far”.

On the other hand, Laba Kishore Jhankar has given detailed accounts of Rs 29,98,900 and refunded Rs 4,22,000 to the block office, four days back.

Giving his views, local police station IIC Priyabrata Dash said, “We are in receipt of a complaint which was made by Athamallik BDO. However, as the block office has not yet submitted required audit report; no case has been filed in this connection”.

PNN