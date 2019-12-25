London: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reserved high praise for his midfielder Paul Pogba who played Sunday his first match since September. An ankle injury had kept Pogba out for a lengthy spell.

While Manchester United lost 0-2 to bottom ranked Watford, midfielder Pogba drew praise from pundits and commentators for his passing and vision after being subbed in during the 64th minute of the match.

Asked whether the 26-year-old will be starting in United’s next match Thursday against Newcastle United, the manager said in a press conference that it depends upon how the player feels and reacts.

“He (Pogba) did really well when he came on, a big plus. It might be that we do get him in from the start because you just want to get more and more into the team when he plays,” Solskjaer said.

“He can play anywhere, he can play the whole midfield, he is a box-to-box midfielder. He can drop deep, get it and play them long passes. He can get higher up and combine like he did Sunday. It depends on the game. That’s the beauty of having Paul because he is the best all-round midfielder in the world, he can do all the roles. It’s great to have him back,” added the manager.

Manchester United remain stuck at eighth on the league table after their disappointing performance against Watford. The team looked devoid of attacking impetus until Pogba’s arrival on the pitch.

Agencies