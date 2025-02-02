Berhampur: The three-month-long mating process of Olive Ridley sea turtles in the ocean has come to an end, a report said.

According to Rabindra Nath Sahu, secretary of the Rushikulya Turtle Protection Committee, the female turtles have now begun surfacing on the seawater. This is indicative that the turtles have concluded their mating. Sahu stated that Rushikulya estuary is a prime nesting site for Olive Ridley turtles.

Each year during this period, they arrive in large numbers for mass nesting along the vast coastline. In preparation, the forest department and various voluntary outfits have implemented all necessary protective measures. Fencing has been set up along the beach to prevent the entry of predators like dogs and jackals, and efforts are being made to keep the area clean.

To safeguard the turtles, fishing activities have been restricted up to 10 kilometres into the sea along the stretch from Prayagi to Aryapalli. During the mating season, the turtles remained within this 10-kilometre zone. Now that the process has concluded, the male turtles have separated from the females. With Makar Sankranti marking the transition of the sun into the northern hemisphere, southerly winds will start to blow, causing a rise in temperature.

PNN