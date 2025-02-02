Bhubaneswar: The third edition of the Toshali Literature Festival commenced Saturday at Ranch Resort, located on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, bringing together eminent poets, writers, and literary enthusiasts from across the country and abroad.

The two-day festival was inaugurated by Saraswati award-winning author Sharankumar Limbale, in the presence of distinguished literary figures, including Ayaz Rasool Nazki, Raja Rajeswari Sitharaman, Chandrahas Choudhury, and Prafulla Kumar Mohanty. The festival aims to explore the intrinsic connection between life and literature through insightful discussions, poetry readings, and book launches.

A key highlight of the inaugural day was the presentation of the second Jayanta Mahapatra National Award for Literature to Indore-based poet Vinita Agarwal. The prestigious award, which includes a citation and a cash prize of `50,000, honours literary excellence and contribution to Indian literature. Speaking at the event, the guests emphasised the profound role of literature in shaping society and individual consciousness. They discussed how creative expression is deeply intertwined with human experiences and serves as a reflection of life itself. The festival features a series of panel discussions, book launches, and poetry readings, offering a platform for over 100 participants to engage in meaningful literary discourse. The inaugural session was presided over by Paresh Kumar Patnaik, while Jay Jagdev extended a warm welcome to the esteemed guests and audience.

PNN