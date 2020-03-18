Rajnagar: Nesting of endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles have started at Gahirmatha beach in Kendrapara district.

Nearly two lakh turtles have laid eggs on the beach in last three days. The turtles are expected to continue laying eggs for another three to four days owing to the favourable weather conditions.

To protect the turtles from external enemies, Rajnagar forest department personnel have set up temporary camps there. Several senior officers including principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) Sandeep Tripathi have visited Babubali Island in Gahirmatha to inspect the ground situation.

The turtles cross the waves of the sea after evening and lay their eggs in the sand of the island of Babubali at night. Millions of turtles are now waiting to lay eggs within a five-kilometre radius of the beach.

Meanwhile, officials of Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) had recently put off bright lights at the integrated missile testing centre for the safe arrival of turtles at Gahirmatha. The artificial lights on the missile test range disoriented hatching turtles and adult females in ways that could be deadly, a local man said.

The island of Babubali in Gahirmatha has created a special place in India’s tourist map owing to the Olive Ridley sea turtles.

PNN