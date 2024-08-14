Sundargarh/Bhubaneswar: To ensure good crop yields throughout the year, Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) is financially supporting Sundargarh district to construct farm ponds to provide irrigation facilities to farmlands. According to OMBADC, a total of 262 farm ponds have been excavated in the district, out of which 238 projects are being implemented by the Directorate of Horticulture, while the remaining 24 projects are carried out by the Directorate of Soil Conservation and Watershed Development.

Notably, the tribal majority district is surrounded by hills and forests which support the agricultural community that cultivates various seasonal crops alongside paddy. “We were not able to grow crops due to water problems. But the situation has improved now due to the construction of the farm pond. Now, I grow diverse crops including vegetables and sell them earning a profit of around `1 lakh annually,” said Sanjukta Patel, a beneficiary from Mangaspur village, Tangarpali block. “After identification of the beneficiaries, necessary support is provided to the farmers for excavation of farm ponds. The initiative has not only ensured sustainable livelihood for the farmers but also brought notable improvement to their living standard,” an official said. The construction of farm ponds has prevented the farmland from remaining under-productive. With water stored in the ponds throughout the year, farmers can cultivate a variety of crops and earn a decent income by selling them.

Experts said, “Climate change is disrupting monsoon patterns, leading to erratic rainfall in various regions. Whatever rainfall occurs, most of the water flows into the rivers and sea.” Meanwhile, various projects including water harvesting, check dams and solar-powered deep borewells are underway in the district.