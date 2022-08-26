Jajpur: Hopes regarding availability of clean drinking water to residents of localities affected by mining in Odisha may just seem like a pipe dream. The programme remains a non-starter with work on 29 mega drinking water projects to come up in six mining-affected districts moving at a snail’s pace, a report said. The projects are being implemented in various phases with funds available from Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation (OMBADC).

Sources alleged that the projects are yet to get completed due to the apathetic attitude and lack of sincerity of the consultancy agencies. Taking advantage of the situation, some firms have revised the contracts and have managed hike the cost of the projects. However, the slow pace and the substandard quality of work have sparked resentment among the concerned residents According to reports available from the state Rural Water Supply and Sanitation department (RWSS), funds worth Rs 5,889.30 crore had been sanctioned for the projects till July 31, 2022.

So far 3,099.57 crore has been spent. The RWSS claims the close to 90 per cent work on these projects has been completed. The problem unfortunately is that all the projects have been shown as ‘under construction since the last five years. Earlier, the departmental report pointed out irregularities and errors in the construction of some projects.

Sources said that based on the Shah Commission report, the Supreme Court had directed the Odisha government to collect Rs 18,000 crore from errant leaseholders as penalty for looting minerals. The OMBADC was formed with the funds collected from these leaseholders. It was decided that OMBADC funds will be spent on seven sectors by obtaining the approvals of its board of directors and other authorities. The implementation of drinking water projects was given the highest priority under the scheme. Accordingly, work for 29 mega drinking water projects started in phases since 2018 in mining-affected districts like Angul, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Jajpur, Sundargarh and Keonjhar.

Many consultancy agencies like NCC (Nagarjun Construction Company) L&T, Voltas and Megha Engineer and Infrastructure Ltd have received the contracts to implement the projects. It has been alleged that severe irregularities have taken place in two mega projects being handled by NCC in Sukinda block of Jajpur district. RWSS has also pulled up the agency for its lackadaisical attitude, but even then the projects are showing no signs of completion. Surprisingly, despite the pace at which the NCC is working, it has still managed to get an additional Rs 6 crore sanctioned for the project