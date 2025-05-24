Bhubaneswar: An OMFED booth owner and his associate were arrested by the Badagada police Friday for allegedly assaulting a BMC official during an eviction drive Wednesday.

The civic body staffer had suffered arm injuries after the miscreants chased and attacked him, said Badagada police station Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) Trupti Ranjan Nayak. IIC Nayak identified the miscreants as Chaturbhuja Behera, 38, a resident of Nuasahi area, and Rakesh Kumar Jena, 35, who lives in Majhi Sahi under the police station limits. Chaturbhuja runs an OMFED booth near Daya west canal road. Nayak said the incident occurred around 12:10 pm Wednesday when BMC Enforcement Inspector Sanjay Kumar Swain, along with his colleagues, were conducting a field review of illegal establishments for eviction in the area. When Sanjay asked Chaturbhuja to produce documents of his OMFED booth, the latter teamed up with Rakesh and launched a vicious attack on the BMC team. While others managed to run to their safety, Sanjay was chased down and attacked violently by the duo. They even threatened Sanjay with dire consequences while leaving the scene, the IIC added. The Badagada Police has booked the duo under Sections 126 (2), 115 (2), 121 (1), 132, 351 (2), and 3 (5) of BNS. They were produced before a local court Friday for remand.

