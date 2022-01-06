Chennai: Actors Mahesh Babu and Madhuri Dixit joined scores of fans from across the country in greeting music director A.R. Rahman on the occasion of his 55th birthday Wednesday.

Several top actors from different film industries were among those who greeted the soft-spoken music director, who is fondly called the ‘Mozart of Madras’.

Sevaral directors, production houses and music directors also wished the music director on his birthday. Social media was flooded with greetings from fans.

In her birthday wish, Madhuri Dixit said, “Birthday greetings to the legend A.R. Rahman. You have touched so many hearts through your music, your every work is a masterpiece of art. May you keep shining and doing your best as always.”

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu said, “Wishing the music legend A.R. Rahman a very happy birthday! Great health and happiness always.”

Actress Simran too wished Rahman a happy birthday. She said, “Happiest birthday to our favourite magician A.R. Rahman! Wishing you lots of music, happiness and good health!”

Actor Jiiva, who recently played cricketer Kris Srikkanth in ’83’, said, “Happy birthday Mozart of Madras A.R. Rahman. Have an amazing year ahead!”

Actor Harish Kalyan said, “Wishing our maestro Mozart of Madras Thalaivar A R Rahman sir a wonderful birthday. Thanks for making our lives better with your music & inspiring us as a human being!”

Music directors Anirudh and D. Imman too greeted Rahman on his birthday.