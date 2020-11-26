Thakurdas Sasmal, who walked the entire distance between the four metro cities to raise awareness on Covid-19, crossed Bhubaneswar Wednesday

Arindam Ganguly, OP

Bhubaneswar, Nov 25: To create awareness on Covid-19 and convey the message of standing for humanity, Thakurdas Sasmal aka Dasu Da of West Bengal had started his journey of covering the Golden Quadrilateral on foot August 25. His aim is to pass through the four metro cities of India. Starting from Kolkata, his aim is to reach Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and then be back to Kolkata.

Till now, he has walked over 5500 kilometer in the last three months covering all four metro cities to raise awareness on Covid 19. After completing his Golden Quadrilateral tour, Dasu da reached Bhubaneswar Wednesday on his way back to West Bengal.

The 59-year-old farmer from Udaynarayanpur in Howrah had earlier toured in bikes and cycles championing the cause of organ donation. He is also connecting with people during this journey through his social media account.

Sasmal said that he had planned to tour 28 countries in the beginning of the year but after the covid 19 lockdown, he planned to start this journey by walking and also aims to set a world record of walking the longest distance.

He said, “During the journey, I got help from several people despite the fear of Covid 19 which shows the greatness of this nation. I also feel the grief of migrant labourers who struggled and had walked long distances to their homes during the lockdowns.”

Apart from Bhubaneswar, Sasmal crossed Berhampur and Nayagarh during his journey and will cover Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore. He will also travel several districts of West Bengal before ending at Bardhman district from where he had started.

Sasmal founded a village bikers group in 2003 which at present has more than 800 members hailing from various village and districts of West Bengal.