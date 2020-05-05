Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has collected Rs 11 crore in revenue after liquor sales resumed after relaxations of lockdown norms. This information was given by a revenue department official.

Huge quantity of liquor sold

Liquor shops have sold around four lakh litres of various brands of IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor) in Maharashtra, he said.

Following relaxations in lockdown norms, long queues of tipplers were seen outside standalone liquor shops in various parts of Maharashtra. Authorities in some districts decided not to permit alcohol sale.

Closed since lockdown

All liquor shops were closed ever since a national lockdown was imposed across the country March 25 to halt the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown was extended till May 17, but standalone liquor shops were permitted to operate by the Maharashtra government.

The government’s decision saw a large number of tipplers queuing up outside liquor shops across the state Monday as well as Tuesday.

Excise commissioner’s comments

“As per primary information, liquor shops have sold around four lakh litres of various brands of IMFL. We have received Rs 11 crore from sale and excise duty of various types of liquor,” said Kantilal Umap, Maharashtra excise commissioner.

Restaurants and permit rooms in the state are not functioning as of now. Thus this income is only from the sale of IMFL from standalone counters, Umap said.

Annual income from liquor

Maharashtra earns Rs 25,500 crore from sale and excise duty on various types of liquor, beer and wine annually, the the commissioner said. However, daily average revenue is of Rs 78 crore on a normal day, he said.

Some district collectors have decided not to open liquor shops in their respective jurisdiction. Police resorted to mild lathicharge Tuesday at some shops to disperse people gathered outside liquor outlets.

PTI