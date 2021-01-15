Bhubaneswar: January 15 will always be one of the well-remembered days in Indian cricket. It was this day in 1988 when leg-spinner Narendra Hirwani created a world record in Chennai, then known as Madras. He ended the day with match figures of 16 wickets for 136 runs as India comprehensively defeated the West Indies to level the series. Narendra Hirwani’s figures are the best for any bowler on debut. In the process, Hirwani beat the record set by Australian Bob Massie (16/137) in his debut Test against England.

Hirwani did not have a long international career in spite of a sensational debut. In all, he played 17 Tests and 18 ODIs capturing 66 and 23 wickets respectively. However, his record of most wickets by a bowler on debut still stands till date.

It was the only Test in which the Indian team were led by current head coach Ravi Shastri. On a spinning track, the West Indies batsmen were intent on smashing Hirwani out of the park and they fell like nine pins. Six of their batsmen were stumped. Hirwani had match figures of 8/61 and 8/75 in the two innings he bowled.

However, in spite of such a sensational start, Hirwani had a stuttered career. He played his last Test in 1996 against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Many experts said that he was too slow through the air and hence he did not get the success he deserved despite having the variety. Later after retiring from the game Hirwani also served as selector.

In the debut match Hirwani got the great Vivian Richards out in both the innings. India scored 382 and 217 for eight declared before dismissing the opposition for 184 and 160 to win the game by 255 runs.