Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday made an appeal to the people to be aware of the risks posed by Hepatitis infection and to save Mother nature, Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, on the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day and World Hepatitis Day, Patnaik emphasized the importance on conserving our nature and taking precautionary measures to prevent the deadly disease Hepatitis.

Expressing his concern over the deadly Hepatitis-B disease Patnaik said, “More than millions of people are unaware about the existence of Hepatitis-B disease and about the treatment of the disease. For this we have to raise awareness on the disease and further scale up access to treatment to realise the globe goal of Hepatitis Free Future.”

Similarly, talking about World Nature Conservation Day, Patnaik asked all to “learn to live in harmony with nature and keep it healthy for future generations”.

World Hepatitis Day and World Nature Conservation Day are observed across the globe every year July 28.

PNN