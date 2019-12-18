Mumbai: Fame is a cruel mistress. All too many times, we’ve seen actors star in top-grossing movies and generally be on top of the world, and the next second, he or she’s faded into obscurity never to be seen again.

There are many TV actors who have ruled the television world for years. But, now they are living a life of oblivion. Most of these serials were of Balaji production house owner Ekta Kapoor.

Let us know about stars who are away from limelight:

Cezanne Khan: Cezanne became famous with Kasauti Zindagii Kay. The most loved couple Anurag and Prerna became household names at that time and was loved by the audience. Then he appeared in Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, Seeta Aur Geeta, Piya Kay Ghar Jana Hai. But now Cezanne is away from limelight.

Poonam Narula: Poonam Narula became a household name with the serial Itihaas. Then she was seen in Kasauti Zindagii Kay, KKusum, Kutumb, Shararat, Kaahin Kissii Roz. Poonam was last seen as a contestant on the reality show Nach Baliye in season one (2005) after which Poonam has not appeared on TV.



Kiran Karmarkar: Kiran, who portrayed the role of Om in the Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki is also a popular face of TV. In this serial, Kiran played the role of the husband of Sakshi Tanwar (Parvati). After this, Kiran did many serials. Kiran was last seen in the Rudram serial (2017). Since then, he is away from the TV industry.

Riva Bubber: Riva played Kamini Khanna role in the serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She is now living a life of oblivion. Riwa was last seen in the serial Suryaputra Karna (2015).