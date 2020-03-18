Tihidi: Many rivers and rivulets in the state have died while others are gasping for life for lack of renovation. Kundi river, a branch of Salandi, in Bhadrak is one of them. It is now on deathbed, a report said.

Kundi was once regarded the lifeline of farmers of over 20 panchayats in Tihidi, Basudevpur and Bhadrak blocks.

Sadly, the river is now on the brink of extinction, local farmers lamented. The river is known in different names at different places.

Some call it Chudakhia while others call it Guptaganga, Karanjai and Dhala. Owing to continuous bank erosion, the riverbed has become shallow. At some places, it has almost lost is existence and choked.

Local farmers deplored the fact that as Kundi is choked with silt and became shallow at many places, it fails to receive freshwater from Salandi. On the other hand, saline water from the sea finds its way into it through Mantei river, which has become a cause of concern for the farming sector.

Scores of farmers who used to grow vegetables and paddy crops along its banks have stopped doing so since 2008.

Local residents alleged that the river’s present condition is largely due to river resurrection programme not being carried out despite repeated demands.

Kundi is connected to the Dasamouza canal and flows through Bental and Kedarpur in Bhadrak block and Dolasahi, Nuananda, Paliabindha, Achak, Maharampur and Saya in Tihidi block after branching out from Salandi. The river thereafter is known as Dhala before it flows into Mantei at Dadhibamanpur.

Earlier, farmers used to grow vegetables and paddy using the water of this river. At the time of floods, excess water from farmlands would flow into the river saving the crops.

Local farmers lamented the miserable condition of the river and demanded its renovation to infuse life into the dying river.

They noted that the river had been a boon for them as they used to grow vegetables and paddy all throughout the year. Now the river is about to lose its existence. At places, the river has been squeezed due to caving in of embankment. If no immediate steps are taken to resurrect the river, the day is not far when the river would get completely vanished from the map of the irrigation department, they said.

Khet Mazdoor Sangh has long been advocating for renovation of the river in the larger interests of farmers. However, the government has been neglecting it, the outfit alleged.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Bishnu Sethi had raised the issue of in the Assembly last year. He wanted to know the government’s plan for Kundi’s renovation.

In reply, Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das said the river had been partially choked in Tihidi and it was under notice of the government. Das also said that a survey has been underway to assess its condition and explore its renovation.

After the survey, a detailed project report will be prepared. However, local farmers and intellectuals are skeptic over the government’s renovation plan.