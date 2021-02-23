Joda: A man was beaten to death and two others were injured in a coordinated assault that followed a road mishap in Joda town of Keonjhar district Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Dibyas Singh, a resident of a place under Kotal police limits of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a source, an SUV was coming out on reverse gear from the office of DP Singh Contractor’s Farm, located on Kamajoda-Bichakundi road in Joda. While it was coming out onto the road, it hit an autorickshaw crossing the road.

This led to a heated argument between the drivers of the two vehicles. However, the auto-rickshaw driver allegedly left the place and returned after a while with four of his associates. Taking all the staff there by surprise, they allegedly started attacking them with iron rods.

While Dibyas Singh died on the spot, another staff identified as Ravi Kiran Singh and a security guard suffered critical injuries.

With a report being lodged at Joda police station by the said contractor’s office, Barbil SDPO Himanshu Behera, Joda IIC Raisen Murmu reached the spot, recovered the body for postmortem and rushed the injured ones to Joda government hospital.

Registering a murder case (Case No- 30/21), the police have launched a manhunt to nab the assailants.

