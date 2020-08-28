Malkangiri: One person was killed and five others sustained grievous injuries after a portion of the wall collapsed on them at a rice mill in Malkangiri NAC area Friday.

While the identities of the deceased and the injured are yet to be ascertained, the injured were rushed to a nearby government hospital.

Sources said, about 15 persons were present inside Trinath Modern Rice Mill when the mishap took place. Locals immediately informed the fire department and police about the incident.

After reaching the spot, the fire personnel carried out a rescue operation. The debris was cleared and people trapped under it were reduced. That said, one of the severely injured persons succumbed after being rescued. Police sent the body for postmortem and launched an investigation.

Local tehsil and NAC officials visited the spot to take stock of the situation.

Local people were of the opinion that incessant rains could have weakened the wall leading to the incident.

PNN