Sambalpur: A man died and four others were injured after two trucks collided head-on near Jhankarpali village under Jujumura police limits in Sambalpur district Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Basant Yadav of Bihar, a driver of one of the vehicles. The identities of the injured ones are yet to be ascertained.

On being informed, police reached to the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. The injured were rushed to VIMSAR, Burla.

Sources said that a truck (CG 04 JA 6038) was heading from Sambalpur to Bhubaneswar collided head-on with another coal-laden truck coming from the opposite direction.

PNN