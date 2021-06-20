Rairakhol: A worker was trampled to death and two others sustained grievous injuries after an elephant attacked them Saturday evening when they were sleeping inside a kendu leave godown at Gadumunda village under Rairakhol wildlife division in Sambalpur district.

According to forest department sources, as many as six workers were engaged in the godown. While the workers were sleeping after having dinner, the elephant barged into the godown by breaking open its door and attacked them.

The deceased worker was identified as Bimbadhar Mahakud and the other two as Binayak Dehury and Pabitra Dehury.

Bimbadhar died on the spot while both legs of Binayak and Pabitra were fractured in the incident. Three other workers present in the godown managed to escape from the spot and save their lives.

Both the injured men were initially taken to a hospital in Rairakhol for treatment. Later, they were shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla after their health conditions deteriorated, a senior forest official said.

Tension ran high in Gadumunda after villagers staged a protest over the issue and barred entry of forest officials to the spot. The team members managed to pacify the agitators by promising adequate compensation for kin of the victims.

PNN