Malkangiri: One person was killed and 20 others injured in separate road accidents involving two tractors in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, police said Monday.

A sand-loaded tractor hit a roadside tree and overturned near Singarajkhunta village under Malkangiri police station Monday morning.

The driver of the tractor, identified as Bhima Madkami (20), fell under the tractor wheel due to the impact of the accident and died on the spot, said Malkangiri police station inspector-in-charge Regan Kindo.

Kindo said the body was sent for postmortem, and the vehicle seized.

In another incident, about 20 women from Mahupadar village under Maithili police station area in Malkangiri district were injured when the tractor in which they were travelling overturned.

All the injured women are initially admitted to Maithili Hospital for treatment, while one of the critically injured woman was shifted to Koraput Medical College.

PTI