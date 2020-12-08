Puri: A young man was killed after coming in contact with a live electric wire allegedly laid for hunting wild animals near Betagoradi village under Bramhagiri police limits in Puri district Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rabindra Nayak from Sana Bandhakera village in the area.

Sources said, Tuesday morning Nayak had gone to the nearest forest to graze cattle. Meanwhile, he came in contact with the live electric wire that was laid for hunting boars. The youth was electrocuted to death on the spot.

Nayak unknowingly touched the live electric wire owing to the presence of dense bushes in the forest, a local man said.

Police have recovered the body for postmortem and initiated an investigation to identify the persons who had laid out the electric trap.

