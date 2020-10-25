Bargarh: One day after going missing in Bargarh main canal while enjoying his bath, the youth’s body was recovered from the canal near Gudesira village here Sunday morning.

However, there is no whereabouts of the person who went missing in the canal Friday.

The recovered body has been identified as that of Omprakash Bhoi (22), a resident of Talipada in Bargarh town. The body has been sent to Bargarh district headquarters hospital for post mortem.

Notably, Omprakash along with his cousin had gone to the canal to take bath Saturday. While enjoying their bath, Omprakash was caught in the current and was swept away.

On the other hand, fire personnel with the help of local people are still been searching for 70-year-old Jalandhar Kalet who had gone missing Friday. A resident of School Pada near Cement Nagar under Bhatli block, Jalandhar was taking bath in the canal when he was swept away in the current.

A pall of gloom enveloped the locality after two persons went missing in Bargarh main canal in a similar manner in two consecutive days.

PNN