Ottawa: The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have confirmed that one of the two suspects in the mass stabbings in Saskatchewan has been found dead.

In a statement to the media, the RCMP said that the body of Damien Sanderson, 31, had been found Sunday and was confirmed on Monday to be one of the suspects, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We can confirm he has visible injuries. These injuries are not believed to be self-inflicted at this point,” the police statement said.

“This brings the count of this tragedy to 11 deceased persons and 19 injured.”

The police confirmed that the two suspects are brothers and that Myles Sanderson, who possibly sustained injuries, remains on the run.

On Sunday, 10 people were killed and at least 15 others injured and rushed to hospitals after stabbings in 13 locations in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

Multi-province dangerous persons alerts were issued and police checkpoints had been set up throughout Saskatchewan.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to the media on Monday and pledged the federal government’s support.

“This kind of violence, any kind of violence, has no place in our country,” he said.

Trudeau said they were monitoring the situation and he had reached out to the leadership of James Smith Cree Nation and premier of Saskatchewan.

The federal government would be there and continue to work as partners with the province, he said.

“Today and tomorrow, the flag on the Peace Tower will be flown at half-mast, in memory of those who lost their lives during yesterday’s attacks in Saskatchewan, and in solidarity with everyone affected by this violence,” he said previously on Twitter.

James Smith Cree Nation is located about 25 km northeast of Weldon and about 60 km southeast of Prince Albert.

The government of James Smith Cree Nation declared a state of emergency, which is set to remain in place until 5 p.m. September 30.