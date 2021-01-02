Cuttack: In view of coronavirus outbreak, the Board of Revenue Saturday started departmental interviews in online mode through video conferencing.

According to a notification issued by the board, the decision to conduct online interviews was taken to ensure social distancing and follow 5T directives of the state government.

The interviews will continue till January 22. As many as 1,700 officials from various all-India and state cadre services are part of it. The candidates are appearing for the viva-voce test through video conferencing from respective districts.

Revenue board member CJ Venugopal and secretary Bijay Kumar Upadhyay are leading the exercise along with other revenue board officials and collectors of other districts.

National Informatics Centre (NIC) is providing the technical backbone for conducting the exercise- said to be the first for the board.