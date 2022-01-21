Keonjhar: Online studies of students have been affected due to lack of mobile network in Talapada panchayat under Telkoi bock of Keonjhar district at a time when schools have been closed in view of the third wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Disappointed with the administration’s apathy, angry locals of this area have warned of hunger strike from February 1.

Locals here are worried about the online studies of their wards being affected in absence of network.

They said that mobile network is available at a place which is six kilometres away from their village. Their kids have to walk to the place to avail network, which is difficult on their part routinely.

Villages like Guruma, Talapada, Similipal, Gangamatia under this panchayat do not get any network coverage. BSNL towers are at Panga and Badakhamani.

People of these villages had earlier approached the District Collector and the Telkoi BDO to make provision of mobile towers. But, no step had been taken in this regard. Once again, the locals have taken up the issue with the district administration.

They stated that a Jio tower was set up in the area a year ago, which is yet to be made functional.

The disappointed and angry villagers have warned of hunger strike in front of the block office from February 1 if no step is taken to solve the problem by January 31.

PNN