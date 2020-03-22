New Delhi: All state governments are set to issue orders allowing only essential services in about 75 districts with confirmed COVID-19 cases. It was decided at a meeting here Sunday morning with Chief Secretaries of all states by the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister PK Misra.

Following detailed discussions, the Cabinet note said the state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to COVID 19.

“The state governments may expand the list depending on their assessment of the situation. It was noted that several state governments have already issued orders in this regard.”

The chief secretaries said that there is an overwhelming and spontaneous response to the call for ‘Janata curfew’ given by the Prime Minister Thursday.

As many as 13,049 people have lost their lives across the globe and the deadly virus has affected 3.7 lakh people.

The number of coronavirus-affected people in India reached 324 Sunday with reports of six deaths. In view of the need to contain the spread of COVID 19, it was agreed that there is an urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport including inter-state transport buses till March 31, 2020, a Cabinet note said.

Besides, some important decisions were taken in the meeting that includes suspension of all train services till March 31, including suburban rail services. However, goods trains are exempted.

Interstate passenger transport will also be suspended till March 31.

