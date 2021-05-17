Barcelona: Barcelona’s season effectively over, but it may not be so for Lionel Messi. The Argentine now has a big decision to make. Should Lionel Messi finish out his career at the club that helped him become an all-time soccer great? Or have the team’s struggle to keep winning trophies convinced him that he can find more success in Paris or Manchester?

Barcelona were left without any chance of winning the Spanish league Sunday. They bowed out of the title race in demoralising fashion. They allowed Celta Vigo to win 2-1 after Messi had given Barcelona the lead.

Barcelona have one game left on the calendar, but with nothing to play for except third place in the league. The club’s attention are fully on the future of its inscrutable star.

Last summer, Messi said he wanted to leave Barcelona. It happened after Barca finished without a title and a humiliating 2-8 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The exit was denied by the club. So Messi said that he would focus on this season. He would put off any decision until this summer when his contract expires June 30.

Since then, Joan Laporta has been elected for a second stint as the club’s president. Laporta ran Barcelona when Messi was just blossoming with the team. He maintained a good relationship with the player and his family. Even so, Messi has not confirmed a decision on his future.

“I hope not,” coach Ronald Koeman replied when he was asked if he believed Messi had played his final match at Camp Nou. “He is still the best player in the world. Today (Sunday) he showed that it is impossible to play without him. He has scored 30 goals this season (in the league) and earned us a lot of points. It is up to Messi. For me and the club, we want him to stay with us. If Leo is not here, we have doubts about who can score,” Koeman added.

Messi however, has remained tight-lipped about his future. He has not let his emotions get the better on him. However, it is quite evident that he wants to join up with Pep Guardiola in Manchester City. The Argentine has always said that Guardiola knows how best to use his talent. Messi has also said he would like to win more trophies with Guardiola.

And therein is the million dollar question. Will he or won’t he take the plunge? Only Messi has the answer.