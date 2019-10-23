Bhubaneswar: Following a report appeared in Orissa POST, the Keonjhar district administration has reached out to a 12-year old tribal girl Rajani Munda, daughter of Pana Munda in Raigoda panchayat under Bansapal block in Keonjhar district.

Rajani and her mother were leaving a miserable life without livelihood. Her father deserted her mother. She studied up to Class V at Binida primary school, but could not continue it owing to financial difficulties.

An article titled ‘SSA futile for 12-yr old tribal girl’ was published October 19 on page 6 of Orissa POST. After going through this report, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy ordered Keonjhar Collector to immediately admit the tribal girl in local Ashram school and ensure livelihood support for her mother under Odisha Tribal Empowerment and Livelihoods Plus programme.

Following the order of the Chief Secretary, local administration reached out to the family and admitted the girl to Government Ashram School, Raigoda (admission No- 0225/0474 dt-22.10.19).