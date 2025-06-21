Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday said that Operation Sindoor proved that India is safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Majhi was addressing a function organised to celebrate the first anniversary of Odisha’s maiden BJP government.

Showering praises on the PM, who was also present on the dais, Majhi said, “Earlier people used to say ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’ (it is possible if Modi is there), but today, the entire country is saying ‘Modi hai toh desh surakshit hai’ (the country is safe when Modi is at the helm).” “With Operation Sindoor, a new India has emerged, which will not bow down under any circumstances. This new India will write its own destiny,” the CM said.

Stating that India is reaching new heights of development under Modi’s leadership, Majhi said that in the last 11 years, every section of society has progressed. “Today, India has become the fourth-largest economy in the world, and is soon going to become $5 trillion economy. Extreme poverty in the country has come down from 27.1 per cent to 5.3 per cent. This proves that under your leadership, the country is changing and is moving forward on the path of development at a rapid pace,” he said. He said Odisha is also making progress and the state’s initiatives are modelled with the four categories mentioned by Modi in mind – the poor, the farmers, women, and youth.

He wished President Droupadi Murmu on her birthday. Majhi said the Odisha government has secured an investment proposal of Rs 17 lakh crore in just two days after Modi’s call to the industries during Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave held earlier this year.