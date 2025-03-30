Yangon: India has intensified its efforts to assist Myanmar following the devastating earthquake, under ‘Operation Brahma’, by sending two C-17 aircraft with 118-member Indian Army field hospital unit, including women and child care services, as well as 60 tonnes of relief material which arrived in Myanmar later Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

In total, five flights providing relief material from India have arrived in Myanmar, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Taking to social media platform X, the MEA spokesperson wrote: ” #OperationBrahma continues. Two C-17 aircraft with 118-member Indian Army Field Hospital Unit, including Women & Child Care services and 60 tonnes of relief material have landed in Myanmar 🇲🇲. With these, five relief flights from 🇮🇳 have landed in Myanmar today.”

The spokesperson in another X post said: “Another C130 aircraft landed in the capital city Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, with 38 personnel of @NDRFHQ & 10 tonnes of relief material. This is the third Indian aircraft @IAF_MCC to bring relief assistance to Myanmar today. #OperationBrahma.”

Earlier Saturday, two Indian naval ships, INS Satpura and INS Savitri, carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid, were dispatched to the port of Yangon.

Additionally, a field hospital with 118 personnel, including doctors and medics, is set to be airlifted from Agra later Saturday.

The MEA confirmed that the first consignment of relief materials, including tents, blankets, food packets, and essential medicines, was delivered to Yangon by air.

India’s ambassador is currently in Nay Pyi Taw coordinating the relief efforts, and no casualties have been reported among the Indian community in Myanmar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences to the people of Myanmar and assured them that India would continue to provide all necessary assistance.

The Indian Navy is working closely with Myanmar’s authorities to ensure smooth operations of the relief efforts.

In addition, an 80-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, including specialists and search dogs, is en route to Nay Pyi Taw, where they will begin rescue operations.

The operation reflects India’s longstanding solidarity with Myanmar, with both countries sharing a 1,643-kilometre-long border.

PM Modi Saturday spoke with Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar’s military-led government, offering condolences and support in the wake of the devastating earthquake and subsequent aftershocks. The quake resulted in more than 1,600 deaths in the country.

In a post on X, he said: “Spoke with Senior General H E Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar. Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour.”

India has immediately launched Operation Brahma, an extensive humanitarian mission to assist neighbouring Myanmar in its recovery efforts.

The massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake has led to widespread destruction, with the death toll surpassing 1,644 as more bodies are being pulled from the rubble of collapsed buildings. In response, India has stepped up its relief and rescue operations.

Focusing on India’s commitment to aiding its neighbours, the MEA said, “It is our policy to be the first responder.”

An 80-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been deployed to Myanmar with specialised rescue equipment, including concrete cutters, drill machines, hammers, and plasma cutting machines.

The first consignment of relief materials was formally handed over to Yangon Chief Minister U Soe Thein by Indian Ambassador Abhay Thakur.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar confirmed India’s swift response, stating in a post on X: “Operation Brahma: Indian Navy ships INS Satpura &INS Savitri are carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid and headed for the port of Yangon.”

India also deployed a C-130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force to deliver relief materials.

The supplies included tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, solar lamps, generator sets, and essential medicines, MEA officials said.

Sharing an update, EAM Jaishankar further posted: “#OperationBrahma gets underway. The first tranche of humanitarian aid from India has reached the Yangon Airport in Myanmar.”

Earlier Saturday, the Indian embassy in Myanmar said that it is facilitating the swift delivery of assistance and relief supplies from India to Myanmar.

“Following yesterday’s devastating earthquake, we are coordinating the speedy delivery of assistance & relief supplies from India with Myanmar authorities. We are also in constant touch with the Indian community. Reiterate our emergency number for needy Indian nationals: +95-95419602,” the Embassy posted on X.

IANS