Kanpur (UP): India demonstrated the power of its indigenous weapons during Operation Sindoor which made “Pakistan plead to stop the war”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday and warned the action was “not over yet”.

During his visit here to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 15 development projects worth over Rs 47,600 crore, the PM addressed a rally and said he was to attend the programme on April 24 but had to cancel it due to the Pahalgam terror attack two days prior.

As many as 26 people, including Kanpur businessman Shubham Dwivedi, died in the dastardly terror attack at the verdant meadows of Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

In retaliatory action, India struck terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir two weeks later, which triggered a four-day military standoff with the neighbouring country.

The Prime Minister began his speech by referring to the Pahalgam massacre and said, “Kanpur’s son Shubham Dwivedi also became a victim of that barbarity.”

“We all can feel the pain, suffering and anger of our daughter Aishanya (Shubham’s widow). The world witnessed the same anger of our sisters and daughters in the form of Operation Sindoor.”

“Operation Sindoor is not over yet. It showed the world power of indigenous weapons and Make in India. We destroyed terrorist hideouts in Pakistan by going hundreds of miles inside. Indian weapons, Brahmos missiles entered enemy territory and wreaked havoc,” Modi told the rally.

He said the heroics of the Indian armed forces forced the Pakistani Army to “plead to stop the war” and asserted that India would no longer be intimidated by the threat of the nuclear bomb nor would it make a decision on that basis.

Saluting the bravery of the armed forces’ personnel, the Prime Minister reiterated India’s uncompromising stance against terrorism.

“The enemy, who was pleading during Operation Sindoor, should not be under any illusion, Operation Sindoor has not ended yet,” Modi said and added that Pakistan’s ploy of state and non-state actors was not going to work anymore.

With his remark drawing cheers from the crowd, the Prime Minister sought to strike a chord of local sentiments by saying, “If I say in simple Kanpuriya language, the enemy will be struck down (‘haunk diya jaayegaa’) wherever it is.”

Laying out India’s three principles in the fight against terror, Modi said, “First, India will give a befitting reply to every terrorist attack with the timing, manner, and the condition of the reply to be decided by our armies themselves.”

“Second, India will no longer be scared of the threat of atom bombs nor would it make a decision on that basis. And third, India will see the masters of terror and the government patronising terror in the same light.”

Highlighting India’s growing defence capabilities, the Prime Minister said, “Our Indian weapons, the BrahMos missile entered the enemy’s territory and wreaked havoc. They blasted wherever they targeted. We have got this power from the resolve of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Turning to Kanpur’s development, he emphasised the city was playing a pivotal role in India’s defence manufacturing growth.

“There is an old ordnance factory in Kanpur. We have converted seven such ordnance factories into big modern companies. The Kanpur node of the defence corridor is a big centre of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the defence sector.”

“Big companies in the defence sector are coming here. The production of AK 203 rifles has begun in Amethi. The new address of BrahMos missile that did not let the enemies sleep during Operation Sindoor is Uttar Pradesh,” Modi said.

The PM promised employment opportunities, large-scale investments, and renewed industrial growth in Kanpur and said, “Taking Uttar Pradesh and Kanpur to newer heights of development is the first priority of this double-engine government.”

“The old glory of Kanpur will return again,” he declared.

Slamming the previous dispensations in the state for “ignoring” industrial development, Modi said, “Industries kept migrating from Kanpur. The dynasty-oriented (‘Parvarvadi’) government kept its eyes closed. The result was that not only Kanpur but the entire Uttar Pradesh lagged behind.”

About Metro expansion in the city, he said, “Kanpur Metro is the proof of the fact that if there is a government with right intentions, strong willpower and good intentions, then the development of the state is possible.” He referenced improvements in road and rail infrastructure, the modernisation of the Kanpur Central Station and the construction of an elevated rail corridor to ease traffic and pollution to bolster his point.

“The Kanpur Central railway station will get a modern and world-class look like an airport very shortly,” the Prime Minister said while informing the rally that more than 150 railway stations in Uttar Pradesh were being upgraded under the Amrit Bharat scheme.

Underlining Uttar Pradesh’s rise, Modi noted that the state now has the highest number of international airports in the country. “We are making Uttar Pradesh a state of industrial possibilities.”

He said self-sufficiency in energy and strong infrastructure are key to Uttar Pradesh’s industrial growth. He inaugurated several power projects, including the 660 MW Panki, 660 MW Neyveli, 1320 MW Jawaharpur, 660 MW Obra-C, and 660 MW Khurja plants, terming them a major step toward meeting the state’s power needs.

Mentioning welfare measures such as the distribution of Ayushman Vay Vandana Cards for free medical care for the elderly, Modi said these efforts reflect the government’s commitment to Kanpur and the state’s development.

About infrastructure, he said UP has moved beyond pothole-filled roads to a state known for its expressways and announced the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway will reduce travel time to 40-45 minutes with new links to the Purvanchal and Ganga Expressways.

He also announced Rs 1,000 crore for an elevated rail corridor to ease congestion and save time.

About the MSME sector, he said earlier definitions discouraged growth, but revised norms and new budget provisions now support expansion. He noted past credit challenges are being addressed through schemes like Mudra Yojana and the Credit Guarantee Scheme.

MSME loan guarantees have been raised to Rs 20 crore, and credit cards with limits up to Rs 5 lakh are being provided, Modi said.

“In this budget, we have made income up to Rs 12 lakh completely tax-free. This has given new confidence to crores of middle-class families,” he said.

Concluding his speech, the Prime Minister said, “We will leave no stone unturned in working hard to take the country and Uttar Pradesh to new heights.”

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister met the family members of Shubham Dwivedi at the Chakeri airport here.

PTI